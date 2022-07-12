Cuban team travels today to US for 2022 World Athletics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) The Cuban delegation that will participate at the 18th World Athletics Championships, to be held in Eugene, United States, July 15-24, will travel today to that nation, with 16 athletes.



Referring to the goals in that strong tournament, where about 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries will participate, Yipsi Moreno, national commissioner of the discipline stated that taking into account the current marks, there are no real options for medals, although in the competition as such everything is decided.



Yaime Perez (discus throw), winner of the title in the previous universal edition of Doha 2019, and triple jumper Lazaro Martinez, indoor world champion in Belgrade, Serbia, last March, head the list of the Caribbean nation.



Liadagmis Povea and Leyanis Perez, both triple jumpers, are also included, as well as Roxana Gomez, Olympic finalist in Tokyo 2020, along with Rose Mary Almanza, in the 800 meters flat (m/p) and Yorgelis Rodriguez, in the heptathlon.



Completing the list are Maykel Maso (long jump), bronze medalist in the Japanese capital, the high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas, the sprinter Reginfo, in the 100 m/p, the triple jumpers Andy Echavarria and Davileidys Velazco, the short hurdler Greisy Robles, the discus throwers Silinda Morales and Mario Diaz, in addition to the javelinist Yiselena Ballart.



In Doha 2019 Cuba finished 12th, tied with Bahrain and Sweden, with one medal of each color.