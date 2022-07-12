Cuban team Granma vs.Curacao today in do-or-die match at Haarlem tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, July 12 (ACN) With a record of three successive defeats, the Cuban team of Alazanes Granmenses will face Curaçao today in a do-or-die game at the Haarlem Baseball Week tournament, held at the Pim Mulier stadium in the Netherlands.



The team coached by Carlos Marti cannot do anything but win today, as they are in the sixth and last place in the tournament, which on Tuesday will play its penultimate day of the qualifying phase.



The batting average of the Cubans is very poor (200), and among their hits there are only three doubles, no triples or homers, and in 21 innings played so far they have struck out 24 times.



For today's game against the Curacaoans, Marti will assign as pitcher the experienced left-hander Leandro Martinez, and he must also move the order in the lineup in search of producing runs, something that has not happened in any of the three previous games.



Curacao has a record of one win and two losses. In order to be included in the semifinals, Granma must beat them today and do the same tomorrow when they face Italy.