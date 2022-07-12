Cuban Grandmaster Almeida most outstanding of the team in Benasque Open, Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Cuban Grandmaster (GM) Omar Almeida occupies the top position on his team and will face the seventh round of the Benasque Open as opponent of the Spanish International Master (IM) Alejandro Alvarado.



Almeida, member of the Island's Olympic team, has five points out of a possible six and by tie-breaker he placed ninth in a competition with more than 400 participants and with three leading GMs at the moment:Armenia's Karen Grigoryan, Argentina's Fernando Peralta and India's Raunak Sadhwani.



Cuba enjoys the presence of others among the top 25 of the competition, all of them owners of five points, they are Carlos Daniel Albornoz (11th place), Aramís Álvarez (15th), Luis Ernesto Quesada (19th) and Yasser Quesada (21st).



Among the women of the island, the best step was taken by the young girl Ineymig Hernandez, as she climbed to 47th place with 4.5 points after two consecutive successes, the most recent against the Spaniard Carlos Robledo.



With the same accumulated 4.5 points, the IM between men Lisandra Ordaz is in 52nd place and will be precisely Ineymig's opponent in the next round.



The Cubans are facing this event as a preparation for the Chennai Chess Olympiad 2022, the main team event to be held this year.