Cuba defeats DOM REP at Pan American Cup Final Six and seeks its second victory





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Cuba defeated the Dominican Republic 3-0 in the beginning of the men's Final Six Pan American Cup, held until next Sunday at the Amado Nervo Auditorium in the Mexican city of Tepic, Nayarit.



The Cubans beat the Dominicans with scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-22 and showed their dominance with 39-21 in attacking, (8-4) in blocking and (5-3) in serving.



On the other hand, the opponents were better, but by the minimum, in the errors committed that contributed points to the rivals (19-20).



Cuba will be looking for its second success in this competition today, when it faces the United States, in a day that will also feature matches between the Puerto Ricans and Dominicans, first in the morning, and the Mexicans and Canadians, in the closing session.



The preliminary round-robin system will determine the four teams that will advance to Saturday's semifinals, with the medal discussion on Sunday.



The competition awards points towards qualification for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, both in 2023.