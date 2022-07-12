Two Cubans will Contest Egypt World Fencing Championship





Havana, July 11 (ACN) Cuban fencers Dariel Carrion and Leidis Mari Veranes will contest the World Fencing Championship to take place July 15-23 in Cairo, Egypt.



Some 500 fencers from one hundred nations will participate at the meet to be hosted by the Cairo Stadium Indoor Halls Complex.



For Cubans Carrion and Veranes, who have classified for Santiago de Chile 2023 Pan-Am Games, Egypt will be a good opportunity to face several of the world’s best fencers. Carrion ranks 85 on the world list while Veranes ranks 11.