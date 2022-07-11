Cuban Drake wins three gold medals at World Para Powerlifting Open Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) Cuban Oniger Drake won three gold medals and one silver in the 88 kilograms (kg) bodyweight division at the Parapan American Open Weightlifting Championship in the U.S. city of St. Louis.



The 50-year-old Cuban was champion in the Legend category in the best lift and in the accumulated weightlifting, in addition, he won the gold in the total among all the competitors, the second best exercise of which he was the one who won the silver medal.



The records were made official on the website of the International Paralympic Committee and confirmed by the directors of the sport for people with disabilities in Cuba.



Drake started with 175 kg, then failed with 178 and finished successfully with 180.



Among all the contenders, the Cuban dominated in the total with 355, followed by Mexico's Juan Antonio Ramirez (289) and Brazil's Evanio Da Silva (202).



In the Legend section, led by Drake, the American Ahmed Shafik won the silver medals in the total and in the best lift, by registering 176.



Other Cuban, Yuniel Suarez Vargas, also reached the podium , with bronze in the 72 kg division, after lifting 150.