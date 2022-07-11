Cuba vs. Dominican Republic today in volleyball Pan American Cup Final Six





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) The Cuban volleyball team will debut today against the Dominican Republic in the first day of the Pan American Cup Final Six (m), to be held until next Sunday at the Amado Nervo Auditorium in the Mexican town of Tepic, Nayarit.



The Cubans will open against the Dominicans at the start of the preliminaries in a round-robin system to determine the four teams that will advance to the semifinals on Saturday, with the medal discussion on Sunday.



The teams that finish in fifth and sixth place will face each other to establish the last places before the semifinals, which will be played between first and fourth and second and third.



According to the schedule announced by the organizers, after the match against the Dominicans, Cuba will face the United States on Tuesday, Canada (Wednesday), Puerto Rico (Thursday) and Mexico (Friday), the defending champion.



Cuba recently won the Norceca Final Four Challenger, held at the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio.