Silver and bronze medals for Cuban judokas





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) Cuban judokas Idalis Ortiz and Ivan Silva finished second and third, respectively, in the last day of the Judo Grand Prix held in Budapest, Hungary, with the presence of 406 athletes from 61 countries.



Ortiz lost by Ippon in the +78 kg division against the Japanese Wakaba Tomita, whereas Silva (90 kg) defeated the Brazilian Rafael Mecedo in the bout for the bronze metal.



The other Cubans who saw action in the closing day were Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg), who ended in 7th place, and Andy Granda (+100 kg) who lost his first combat.



Cuba finished tenth with one silver and two bronze medals—the other one went to Maylín del Toro (63 kg)—in this Grand Prix, won by Japan (8-0-1), Italy (1-2-1) and Brazil (1-1-1).



Among Cuba’s plans for the near future are the Grand Prix of Croatia (July 15 to 17) and the world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (October 6 to 13).