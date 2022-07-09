Cuba debuts with two judokas at the Budapest Grand Slam 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Cuba will debut today in the first day of the Grand Slam of Budapest, Hungary, a competition that will host the Laszlo Papp Arena until next Sunday with the presence of 406 athletes from 61 countries.



According to the site of the International Federation, the first Cubans to compete will be Arnaes Odelin, in the 57 kilograms (kg), and Danny Porte (60 kg).



On Saturday, there will also be two Cubans, Maylin del Toro (63 kg-C) and Magdiel Estrada (73 kg-D).



The followung day, last of the tournament, the Caribbean island will have the best podium chances, mainly with the Olympic (1-2-1) and World (2-2-4) multi medalist Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg-B) Ivan Silva (90 kg-C), Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg-A) and Andy Granda (+100 kg-B).



So far, Silva is the best ranked Cuban player in the world ranking, in seventh place, followed by Ortiz (14th), Granda (12th), Antomarchi (25th), Odelín (27th), del Toro (32nd), Estrada (40th) and Porte (69th).



