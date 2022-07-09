Cuba seeks to remain undefeated today in Little League Baseball tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Cuba will seek to remain undefeated today with its Santa Clara U12 team at the Caribbean Little League Baseball tournament, when it faces Curacao (B), in the closing of the group stage of the event, based in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.



After beating Curaçao 2-1 and the Dominicans (A) 4-2 and 15-8, in that order, the Cubans will face the Curaçaoans this Friday.



If they win, as everyone expects, then Cuba will be the undefeated leaders of the B section.



The Dominican Republic (B), Curaçao (A) and Aruba are in the A section.



The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, with the first and second of the two preliminary brackets.



The winners of the semifinals will compete that same day for the first place and the ticket to the World Series, to be held in the U.S. city of Williamsport August 17-28.