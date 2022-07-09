Cuba in Group A of the World Baseball Classic 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Cuba is included in Group A of the V World Baseball Classic, scheduled March 9 to 21, 2023, with the participation of 20 teams organized in four groups and venues in Taipei of China, Japan and the United States.



The organizers of the event announced that the Cuban team will play from March 8 to 13 with the teams of the host Taipei of China, Italy, the Netherlands and another to be defined, as well as the rest of the keys, to be held at the Continental Stadium in Taichung.



The B section already includes the local team Japan, South Korea and China, Australia, at the Tokyo Dome (March 9 to 13), while the C section (March 11-15) will feature the host United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia, at the Chese Field in Phoenix.



Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Israel and Dominican Republic are in the D (March 11-15) at LoanDepot Park in Miami.



The information released on Thursday highlights that the first two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.



The stadiums for this important phase will be the Tokyo Dome and the LoanDepot Park, while the LoanDepot Park will host the Miami Dome, while the LoanDepot Park will host the semifinals and final.