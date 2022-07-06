All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Arlenis Sierra sixth in fifth stage of Giro d'Italia



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) The Cuban Arlenis Sierra, the best road cyclist in the Americas, was only surpassed by five riders—three of them world champions—in the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia Donne.

Sierra, the Italian Elisa Balsamo and the Dutch Charlotte Kool and Marianne Vos, clocked 3:05:02 hours at the finish line.

The Cuban, who boasts the second highest number of victories in the Spanish Movistar Team, is a key piece in the efforts to maintain the hegemony of the team’s star rider, the Dutch Olympic and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten.

