Cuban men's basketball team finished qualifying tournament without victories





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) The Cuban men's national basketball team finished without a win in six games, losing 64-87 to the United States on Monday in the closing game of the third qualifying window for the 2023 World Cup.



In a match held at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum in Havana, the Cuban team started off well, winning the first quarter 16-14, but from then on the US team took control of the court to win a comfortable victory as visitors.



At the end of the half, the Americans already had an advantage of more than 10 points (42-30), and after the break nothing would change for a team from Cuba that wanted but could not, in a challenge in which they could do little to stop the opponent's offense.



Once again, long distance shots were a nightmare for the Cubans, as the Americans made 12 three-pointers, compared to only three for the home team.



According to the classification system, after completing the six duels, the top three of the preliminary stage in each group will continue in the competition in search of guaranteeing one of the seven tickets from the American continent to next year's World Cup, scheduled to be held in the shared venues of Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan.