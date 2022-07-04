Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban delegation's role at Guadeloupe 2022 Caribbean Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, congratulated the Cuban delegation for its performance in the recently concluded 1st Caribbean Games Guadeloupe 2022.



The president, on Twitter, highlighted that the quality of Cuban sports and the country's athletes' reserve for future larger-scale commitments were present in the sporting event.



There, Cuba topped the medal standings with 21 gold medals, 16 silver and the same number of bronze.



Cuba's swimmers were outstanding with nine titles, in addition to judo (5), athletics (4), cycling (2) and the men's indoor football team, which won the golden medal (21).



On Sunday, on the last day, open water swimming won 1 gold, 1silver and 1 bronze medal, through Rodolfo Falcon junior, Vladimir Hernandez and Andrea Becali, respectively.



The Cuban representation in Guadeloupe was made up of 58 athletes: 11 in swimming, four in 3x3 basketball, six in judo, 19 in athletics, and 10 in indoor football and eight in road cycling. They competed in 60 of the 67 events.