Cuban Sierra faces tough mountain stage in Giro d'Italia





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra, 27 seconds behind the leader in the general classification of the Giro d'Italia Donne, will face today a challenging stage with three big mountain prizes, on the fourth day of the famous race.



More than 100 riders, among them the best in the world, including Olympic and world champions, will compete Monday for the finish of a 120.8-kilometer (km) course in Cesena.



The route will be flat until Inizio Salita at km 35.2, where the ascent to the Grand Prix de Montagne (GPM) of Bertinoro (km 39.1), category three, with an average vertical gradient of 4.9 % and a maximum of 10.5 % of the horizontal course, will begin.



The climbs will continue until just seven km from the finish, with a highlight for the GPM Calle del Barbotto (km 74.2), category two, with an average gradient of 8.2 and a maximum of 16.2 %.



In addition to Sierra, 29 years old, for the Spanish Movistar Team highlights the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten, leader of the world ranking and Olympic and world title holder, as well as the portentous young Emma Noorsgaard, "the Danish rocket".