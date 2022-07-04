All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba vs. United States today in basketball qualifiers



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) The Cuban men's basketball team, who lost any chance of advancing to the next round, will play against U.S.A, today in this city to close the third qualifying stop leading up to the 2023 World Cup, to be held jointly in Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan.

Both teams are in Pool D, but the Cubans are in the cellar after five losses and zero wins, whereas the Americans and Mexicans (4-1) lead the group and Puerto Rico (2-3) is in third place.

Last November 28, in the first clash between Cuba and the U.S., held in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Cubans made a very good impression despite losing 90-95.

