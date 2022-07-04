Cuban delegation to 1st Caribbean Games returns today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) The Cuban athletes that competed in the 1st Caribbean Games Guadalupe 2022 will return to the country today after an outstanding performance that deserved 21 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze medals.



Cuban swimmers earned nine titles, whereas judo (5), athletics (4), cycling (2) and the men's futsal team accounted for the other 12 victories.



Cuba went to Guadeloupe with 58 athletes who took part in six of the seven sports scheduled for the Games, namely swimming, 3x3 basketball, judo, athletics, futsal and road cycling.