Cuba Athletes Take Two Silver at Caribbean Games





Havana, July 1 (ACN) Long jumper Yanisley Carrion and Javelin thrower Mariannailys Silva won silver at the Guadeloupe 2022 Caribbean Games.



“I’m happy thought I expected a better result over 37 meters, but I could not make it,” said Silva and Carrion noted that getting to the awarding ceremony was a joy for her, though she would have liked to be the champ.



Also on Friday, sprinter Shainer Reginfo could not advance to the finals; he was declassified and saw his wish to get a medal thwarted.



The Cuban delegation to the games, got three gold, four silver and three bronze medals including athletics and swimming.