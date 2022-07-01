Cuban mixed diving duo to compete in finals of world championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Cuban divers Anisley Garcia and Carlos Daniel Ramos will compete today in the direct final of the mixed pairs from the 10-meter platform at the World Aquatic Sports Championships in Hungary.



The official website of the event registers the Cuban duo as the penultimate one to start the podium discussion, among nine pairs, including China, Ukraine, Italy and Germany.



The Cuban program of five synchronized jumps presents degrees of complexity of 2.0, 2.0, 3.3, 3.0 and 3.2, similar to the tactics already used in individual and pair events in the tournament.



Among Garcia's results in this modality stands out the bronze along with current coach Jeinkler Aguirre in the Grand Prix of Calgary, in 2019 in Canada.



In this 19th edition of the World Aquatic Sports Championships, the five Cuban divers, with inclusions in different finals, have been the most notable for Cuba, which also competed in pool swimming and artistic swimming.