Cuban Sierra faces today a sprint stage in Giro d'Italia





HAVANA, Cuba,Jul 1 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra will compete today with Movistar Team in a stage prone to speed, in 106.5 kilometers from Villasimius to Tortoli, in the second of the 10 days of the Giro d'Italia Donne.



According to the graphics on the official Movistar Team website, the route will be quite flat, especially in the last 10 kilometers, so the strongest riders will have a good chance.



On Thursday, the Cuban closed the strong start of the renowned Spanish club in the race, in a 4.8-kilometer individual time trial on the island of Sardinia.



The 29-year-old finished in 21st place, with 6:08 minutes, 23 seconds behind the winner, American Kristen Faulkner.



For Movistar Team, the sixth place of the Dutch Olympic and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten, leader of the world ranking, highlighted.



This Giro d'Italia, one of the most important races in the sport, will cover 1,004 kilometers over 10 days.