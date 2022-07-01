Cuba vs. Mexico today in third qualifying basketball window





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) The Cuban men's basketball team will face today as visitors against its Mexican opponent in the third qualifying window for the 2023 World Cup, in the shared venues of Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan.



The Cuban team, winless in four games, no longer has options to advance to the next round, although it must complete the group stage in matches against Mexico, and against the United States here in Havana, on July 1 and 4, respectively.



For that game, Eduardo Moya, technical director of the Cuban team, called up 12 players led by Jasiel Rivero, from the Valencia Basket club of the Spanish League, along with Karel Guzman, from U-BT Cluj-Napoca, in Romania.



Other members of the roster include Yoanki Mensia, player of Gimnasia y Esgrima de Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina, Yoel Cubilla, Sergio Machado, Marion Diaz, Yorman Polas, Marvin Cairo, Neisser Coutin, Raul Abreu, Pedro Roque and Sigfredo Casero Jr.



In Group D, Cuba is in the last place with a 0-4 record, in a group led by the United States and Mexico, both with 3-1; while Puerto Rico (2-2) is in third place.



According to the qualification system, after completing the six matches, the top three of the preliminary stage in each group can continue in the competition in search of guaranteeing one of the seven tickets from the American continent to the 2023 World Cup.