Cuba for another good day at Guadeloupe 2022 Caribbean Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Cuba will be looking for another good day at the 1st edition of the Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe, after winning on Thursday three gold, three silver and three bronze medals in swimming, and a 12-1 sweep in indoor football.



The gold medals were won by Andrea Becali, in the 200 m backstroke, Rodolfo Falcon junior, in the 1,500 m freestyle, and the mixed 4x100 m combined relay, while the silver medals were won by Dainet Pedre (200 m combined), Jonatan Perez (200 m combined) and Fermin Rodriguez (200 m backstroke).



The medal list of swimmers was completed by Vladimir Hernandez (1,500 m freestyle), Julio Calero (100 m breaststroke) and Pedre (100 m breaststroke), who deserved the bronze medals.



Meanwhile, the indoor football players beat Martinique, in a match corresponding to group B, and according to the program announced by the organizers, today they will go out to compete for the second victory against Curaçao, at the end of the preliminary group phase.

This Friday, the Cubans will continue their participation in swimming and futsal, and will debut in athletics, cycling and 3x3 basketball.



Cuba participates in 60 of the 67 events -32 in each gender and three mixed-, distributed in swimming, with 11 athletes, 3x3 basketball (4), judo (6), athletics (19), indoor football (10) and road cycling (8) and netball -with no Cuban presence-.



Although specialists consider Cuba as the favorite, the main objective is to evaluate the sports reserve for the 2028 and 2032 Olympic cycles, as well as to follow up on possible participants for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, and the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023.