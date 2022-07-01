Cuban cyclist starts today in Giro d'Italia





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) After winning the Tour of Andalusia and the Pan American Road Cycling Championship in May, Cuban Arlenis Sierra will compete from today in one of the most important races in this sport, the 10-day, 1,004-km-long Giro d'Italia.



Today, the famous Movistar Team seems to be going for Sierra’s speed and experience to reach places of honor from the start in Sardinia of the individual time trials.



Movistar will be led in the Giro by the best router in the world, the Dutch Olympic and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten, number one in the ranking of the International Cycling Union.