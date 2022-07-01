All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
01
June Thursday

Cuban cyclist starts today in Giro d'Italia



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) After winning the Tour of Andalusia and the Pan American Road Cycling Championship in May, Cuban Arlenis Sierra will compete from today in one of the most important races in this sport, the 10-day, 1,004-km-long Giro d'Italia.

Today, the famous Movistar Team seems to be going for Sierra’s speed and experience to reach places of honor from the start in Sardinia of the individual time trials.

Movistar will be led in the Giro by the best router in the world, the Dutch Olympic and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten, number one in the ranking of the International Cycling Union.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News