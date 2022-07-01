Cuban swimmers and futsal players today in Caribbean Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Cuba will be today in two of the six sports that it signed for—with 58 athletes—in the 1st Caribbean Games of Guadeloupe, a multi-sport event attended by some 800 competitors from 29 countries.



The Cuban swimmers could win the first medals in the 50m, 100m and 1,500m freestyle; 200m backstroke; 200m breaststroke; 400m combined, and mixed 4x100 relay, whereas the futsal players will be opposite Martinique first and then Curaçao in the closing round of the qualifiers.

Friday’s program features Cuba in swimming, athletics, cycling, 3x3 basketball and judo.



Although specialists hail Cuba as the favorite country, the Island’s main goal is to assess its youngest athletes with a view to the Olympic cycles of 2028 and 2032 and those who will compete in the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023 and the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023.