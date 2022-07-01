Díaz-Canel congratulates Team Granma, Cuban baseball champion





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the baseball team Granma Alazanes, which came from behind in the playoffs to win the pennant of the 61st National Baseball Series (SNB).



Díaz-Canel sent a hug to head coach Carlos Martí, whom he described as great among the greatest, and stated his admiration for the Matanzas Cocodrilos, the opposing team in the SNB final.



The Alazanes retained last season's championship after beating the national runner-up Cocodrilos 4-0 on Wednesday at the winners’ home park after making up a disadvantage (2-3) and beating their contenders in the last two games.