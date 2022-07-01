Cuban trampoline gymnasts qualified for San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuba assured its presence in trampoline gymnastics at the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023 after getting two places in the Pan American Championship held in Rio, Brazil, through Brandis Banteur and Jardiel Crespo.

Qualifying for the 2023 event was the Cubans’ main goal, even if they barely had a few months to prepare and no action in any international tournament.



The competition will continue these days with performances in artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, for which Cuba traveled with full teams in the hope of gaining tickets for San Salvador.