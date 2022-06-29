First Caribbean Games open today in Guadeloupe





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) The first Caribbean Games Guadeloupe 2022 start today at the René Serge Nabajoth-Abymes stadium with a ceremony that will leave everything ready for the first day of competitions tomorrow.



Nearly 1,000 athletes will compete in swimming, 3x3 basketball, judo, athletics, netball, futsal and road cycling in 67 events, 32 in each gender and three mixed ones. Cuba will participate in 60 of those events, with judo and athletics as the main chances of winning medals in light of the country’s results in the I Junior Pan American Games of Cali-Valley 2021.



Cuba's chief goal is to assess its sports reserve with a view to the 2028 and 2032 Olympic cycles, but without ruling out possible prospects for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, and the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023.