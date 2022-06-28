Cuban synchronized platform divers reach world finals





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Cuban diving continued its commendable performance at the World Aquatic Sports Championships by qualifying today to the men's final of synchronized diving from the 10-meter platform in Budapest.



Luis Gustavo Cañabate and Carlos Daniel Ramos finished the preliminary round in ninth place among 14 pairs, the best result so far of the Cuban delegation, including the four pool swimmers and the four artistic swimmers, who have already finished their participation.



The Cuban pair totaled 336.69 points Tuesday, according to the official results table of the International Swimming Federation.



The Cubans will be the fourth to start in the dispute for medals this afternoon, among the 12 finalist duos, led as usual by one from China.