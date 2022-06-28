Cuban handball achieves first victory at pre-World Cup tournament







HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) The Cuban men's handball team achieved on Monday its first success at the North American and Caribbean Confederation of Handball tournament, which awards a ticket to the World Cup to be held in Poland and Sweden in January 2023.

The Cuban team defeated its Greenland rival with a close score of 28-27 in a duel of teams that lost last Sunday in their debut, so for both teams to win was of vital importance in a qualifying tournament held at the Mexican Olympic Sports Center in Mexico City.



The Cuban victory was controversial and included a complaint, after a 27-27 tie was shown on the scoreboard at the end of the second half.



However, the judges' table reviewed what happened and justice was done, because the scoreboard had failed to reflect a Cuban goal that was later validated, decreeing the first victory for the Caribbeans.



Now Cuba has a balance of one game won and one lost, the setback suffered on Sunday against the Mexican hosts with a score of 25-33.