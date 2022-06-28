Cuban handball in search of first success at qualifying tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) The Cuban men's handball team will seek today its first success at the North America and Caribbean Handball Confederation (NACHC) tournament, which awards a ticket to the World Cup of that sport.



The Cuban team will face its similar Greenland in a duel of teams that lost on Sunday in their debut, so for both teams to win is of vital importance in a qualifying tournament held at the Mexican Olympic Sports Center in Mexico City.



The representatives of the island fell with a score of 25-33 against the local team, while in the other match the United States came out on top 36-28, according to the official site of the competition.



This competition will give only one place to the world championship to be held in Poland and Sweden in January 2023.



It will be the first men's NACHC championship since the confederation was formed in 2019, as the tournament scheduled for 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.