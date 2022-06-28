Cuban sports with good chances at Guadeloupe 2022 Caribbean Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) Judo is among the six sports in which Cuba will participate at the 1st Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe, scheduled to be held June 29 to July 3.



The pupils of Julio Alderete and Yordanis Arencibia, heads of the men's and women's technical groups, respectively, will have good podium chances, mainly with five, if the results achieved in the First Pan American Junior Games of Cali-Valley 2021 are taken into account.



Cuban judo will have in action Kimy Bravo (66 kg), Serguey Rodriguez (90 kg) and Omar Cruz (+100 kg), who won gold, bronze and silver medals in the Colombian multisport event.



Thalia Nariño (+78 kg) and Idelannis Gomez (70 kg), gold and silver, respectively, as well as Elidiany Martinez, national champion in the 52 kg, who will compete in the Guadeloupean competition in 57 kg.



The other sport with good standing for Cuba will be athletics, with 19 participants, six of whom won medals in Cali-Valley 2021.



The Cuban delegation will participate with 58 athletes and will also compete in swimming (11), futsal (10), cycling (8) and 3x3 basketball (4).