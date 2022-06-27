Cuban diver gave historic performance at world championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) Cuban Anisley Garcia finished 18th place in the 10-m platform semifinals of the diving competition in the World Aquatic Sports Championships in Budapest, Hungary.



Garcia became the first Cuban diver to reach a semifinal in a world event, a feat only comparable to the qualification to the Olympic platform finals in Moscow 1980 achieved by Milagros Gonzalez, current national commissioner of this discipline.



Anisley, who displayed great competitiveness to finish with 225.90 points, had her best result in her last dive, which earned her 59.20 units.



The top twelve contestants, led by two Chinese as usual in this port, will fight for the medals.