Cuban artistic swimmers for the first time in a world final





HAVANA, Cuba, Havana, 24 (ACN) Cuba qualified for the first time to an artistic swimming final in a World Championship, by advancing today in its debut with mixed duet to the medal contest in Budapest, Hungary.



Cuba made its debut in this tournament with the male representative Andy Manuel Avila and one of Cuba's artistic swimming leaders, Soila Carelys Valdes, who scored 64.5333 points to reach the podium in the free routines.



The Cuban couple finished the preliminary phase in 12th place among 13 pairs led by Italy (90.5000), Japan (88.9000) and China (87.8333).



Soila y Andy, quienes hace solo 10 meses comenzaron a armar el dueto mixto, son los primeros cubanos que superan la etapa eliminatoria en el certamen, luego de la participación de otras dos nadadoras artísticas y cuatro nadadores en piscina de curso largo.



Thus, they improved their previous performance, as on Saturday, with 62.6229 units in the technical routine, they were last in the table of 13 competing duets.