Cuban swimming finished well at the 19th FINA World Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) With the second best result of the delegation, achieved by Rodolfo Falcon ( junior) in the 1,500-meter freestyle, the Cuban participation at the 19th edition of the World Aquatic Sports Championships concluded today.



Falcon clocked 16:02.43 minutes and finished in 20th place among 24 contenders, according to the results table of the International Swimming Federation.



In Budapest, he was second in his qualifying heat and scored 741 points.



Elisbet Gamez, Andrea Becali and Julio Calero also competed for Cuba, with a highlight for the main figure, Gamez, in her strongest event, the 200-meter freestyle.



Cuba also debuted with a men's representative in artistic swimming, with the participation of Andy Manuel Avila in a mixed pair with Soila Carelys Valdes in that discipline, where Gabriela Alpajon also competed in solo and duet with Stephany Urbina.



Only the debut of the six Cuban divers is missing, in a competition being held June 17 to July 3 and a crucial experience for Cuba's young aquatic competitors on their way to the Central American and Caribbean Games and the Pan American Games in 2023.