Cuban keeps competing in World Aquatics Championships

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) Cuba continued its participation in the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with the young Cuban swimming talent Andrea Becali, who finished fifth in the second elimination heat of the 100m backstroke with 1:04.72 min.

Becali, 17, she finished in 32nd place among 44 competitors and added 699 points to her world ranking.



Another Cuban, Julio Calero, won his qualifying heat in the 100m breaststroke and finished 44th among 64 participants.



Cuba has another two swimmers in competition, as well as six divers and four artistic swimmers. The latter made their debut in the solo, duet and mixed duet technical routines and, albeit far from the top positions, their results were good for their level as they prepare for upcoming regional tournaments.