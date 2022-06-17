Cuba announces delegation to first Caribbean Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Cuba's definitive delegation to the first Caribbean Games, scheduled from June 29 to July 3 in Guadeloupe, is made up of 58 athletes, the bulk of the country's Olympic prospects.



Jose Antonio Miranda, general director of High Performance of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, pointed out as a strategic objective the evaluation of the sports reserve and the identification of new figures with possibilities to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris.



Cuba will send 11 swimmers, 19 track and field athletes, four 3x3 basketball players, 8 cyclists, 6 judokas and the 10 players of the national futsal team, who will compete in 60 of the 67 events scheduled for the Games.