Cuba Cyclist with Successful Performance in the United States





Havana, Jun 14 (ACN) after climbing to the winners’ podium earlier this month at the Clarendon Cup and the Crystal Cup, Cuban cyclist Marlies Mejias took the second place at the Tulsa Tough-McElroy River Park Criterium 2022, her latest race in the United States.



Mejias, a figure with the Cuban cycling team and with the US Twenty24 Pro Cycling Club took the second place with timer of 55:37 minutes, after Skylar Schneider (55:36) who is with L39ION of L.A. and Alexis Ryan who is also with the L.A. club and took the bronze.



Mejias was also runner-up at the Clarendon Cup on June 5 after finishing third the day before at the Crystal Cup.



The Cuban cyclist rejoined the sports after delivering her first child. Previously, she was Pan-Am champ in August 2021 in the Dominican Republic continental route cycling competition.