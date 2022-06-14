Cuban women's beach volleyball duo to advance to round of 32 in world championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) The Cuban women's beach volleyball duo of Leila Martinez-Ledianny Echeverria will seek today the victory to guarantee their advancement to the round of 32 of the World Beach Volleyball Championship, a competition to conclude on June 19 in Rome, Italy.



Martinez and Echeverria will face Tuesday the Swiss duo of Bobner and Verge-Depre F, after getting on Monday their first win in three games in section H, with a 2-0 score against the Egyptians Farida El Askalany-Doaa Elghobashy.



According to the International Federation's website, the Caribbean women finished in third place in the group stage with four points, behind pairs from the United States and Australia, and thus advanced to the so-called losers' phase.



Meanwhile, the Cuban men's duo of Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo advanced directly to the round of 32 of the tournament that kicks off this Wednesday, with the goal of advancing to the round of 16.



Diaz and Alayo finished second in the J key tied with a duo from Germany, with five points, two won and one lost.



On Monday, the Cubans defeated Uruguayans Hans Hannibal and Marco Cairu, 2-1.