Fruitful Cuban Performance at Beach Volleyball World Championship





Havana, Jun 13 (ACN) The Cuban women and men’s teams won their matches on Monday during the closing of the stage by groups in the Beach Volleyball World Championship, running till June 19 in Rome, Italy.



In the men’s category Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo got their second victory, 2-1 against Uruguay’s Hans Hannibal and Marco Cairu, according to the International Federation, www.fivb.com



Meanwhile, in the women’s duo of Leila Martinez and Ledianny Echeverria got their first win against Egypt’s Farida El Askalany and Doaa Elghobashy.



The Rome Championship is being contested by 48 teams in each category, divided into 12 pools of four players each, while only the two pools who finish first will advance to the following phase, along the best four who finished third.



The remaining eight teams finishing third in their respective pools will play a direct eliminatory to complete the number of 32 going to the final round.

