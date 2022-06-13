Cuba wins silver medal in Badminton Open





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) Cuban badminton players Osleni Guerrero and Leodannis Martinez won the silver medal in the 12th edition of the Badminton Open held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Guerrero and Martinez, who lost the final game 2-0 to the Japanese Ayato Endo and Yuta Takei, had an excellent result, taking into account their two-year-long absence from international competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the mixed doubles, Guerrero and Thalia Mengana were eliminated in the semifinal round after losing 2-0 to Sumiya Nihei and Minami Asakura (Japan).

The Badminton Open in Santo Domingo opened the qualifiers for both the Central American and Caribbean Games and the Pan American Games of 2023.