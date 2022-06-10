Cuban volleyball team faces Chile today at 6th U21Pan American Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) The Cuban women's team will face Chile today in the quarterfinals of the 6th U21 Pan American Volleyball Cup, which will conclude tomorrow at the La Paz Arena in Baja California, Mexico.

The Cubans were undefeated in Group A, with nine points, two won and none lost, but due to the competition system, only the top two teams in the three sections advance directly to the semifinals.

Mexico and the United States led keys B and C, respectively, and now await their rivals in the semifinals this Saturday.

On Thursday, the Cubans defeated the Dominican Republic (A) 3-0, and Chile overcame Honduras (B) 3-0.

Today will also begin the fight for the seventh to tenth places, with the matches Dominican Republic-Costa Rica and Canada-Honduras.

The medal discussion will be on Sunday, when the two qualified teams for the 2023 world championship of the category will be officially known.