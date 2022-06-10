Cuban women debuts at Beach Volleyball World Cup Rome 2022

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) The Cuban duo of Leila Martinez and Ledianny Echeverria debuted with a 0-2 defeat at the World Beach Volleyball Championship, held until June 19 in Rome, Italy.

The Cubans lost in group H to the U.S. team of Terese Cannon-Sarah Sponcil, with a score of 16-21 and 19-21.

The statistics of the match reflect better results of the US team in attack, 28 points to 24, blocking (2-4), service (3-1) and errors making points to the rivals (6-9).

Meanwhile, the Cuban duo of Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo will debut tomorrow in Pool J against the Australian couple of Chris McHugh and Paul Burnet.

There are 48 pairs in each gender, divided into 12 groups of four, and only the top two will advance to the next phase, along with the four best pairings that finish in third place.

The other eight pairs finishing third in their respective sections will play a direct elimination to complete the 32 that will be in the final round.