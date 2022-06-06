Cuban cyclist stands out in U.S. classics





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) Marlies Mejías, one of the main figures of the Cuban cycling team who finished third on Saturday in the Crystal Cup in Virginia, United States with the Twenty24 Pro Cycling club, was the runner-up in the Clarendon Cup race, outmatched only by the American Kendall Ryan of the L39ION of Los Angeles.



On the previous day, the Cuban was third in the Crystal Cup, which kicked off this weekend's cycling classics in Arlington, Virginia.



Mejías, who in 2017 won the Clarendon Cup, one of the main cycling events in the region, earned a place for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023 in the individual time trials of the Pan American Road Championships in Argentina.



In 2021, the Cuban was the Pan American champion of individual time trial in the continental road cycling championships in the Dominican Republic.