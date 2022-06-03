Cuba lost 1-2 to Guadeloupe at CONCACAF Nations League





HAVANA, Cuba, June 3 (ACN) The Cuban national football team lost 1-2 to Guadeloupe on Thursday at the Rene Serge Nabajoth Stadium, in Group A of League B, at the start of the second edition of the CONCACAF Nations League (North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation).



The Leones del Caribe, coached by Pablo Elier Sanchez, showed very few ideas in the midfield, there was no communication between lines and, despite repeatedly stepping on the opponent's area, they only scored a goal by Maykel Reyes in the 74th minute to achieve a temporary tie.

Guadeloupe opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a goal by Gregory Gendrey after a blunder by goalkeeper Nelson Johnston on a clearance.



Guadeloupe's winner came in the 90th minute, when a mistake by the central defenders left Thierry Ambrose unmarked, who slotted the ball home unchallenged.



Cuba and Guadeloupe share this key with Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda.