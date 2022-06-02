All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
02
June Thursday

Cuba vs. Guadeloupe today in CONCACAF Nations League



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Cuba's national soccer team Leones del Caribe (Caribbean lions) will face Guadeloupe today to start the second version of the CONCACAF Nations League (North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation).

Leones… will compete in Group A of League B, which also includes Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda.

Ranked 177th in the world, Cuba’s record against the Guadeloupeans shows four wins, two losses and two ties. The roster for this game includes players who have made headlines in foreign clubs, namely Jorge Luis Corrales (Tulsa, USA) and left winger Onel Hernandez (Birmingham City, England).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News