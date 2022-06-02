Cuba vs. Guadeloupe today in CONCACAF Nations League





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Cuba's national soccer team Leones del Caribe (Caribbean lions) will face Guadeloupe today to start the second version of the CONCACAF Nations League (North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation).



Leones… will compete in Group A of League B, which also includes Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda.



Ranked 177th in the world, Cuba’s record against the Guadeloupeans shows four wins, two losses and two ties. The roster for this game includes players who have made headlines in foreign clubs, namely Jorge Luis Corrales (Tulsa, USA) and left winger Onel Hernandez (Birmingham City, England).