Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his team in crucial match at Spanish basketball





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and Valencia Basket will have a decisive game today in the play-offs of the ACB Basketball League in Spain, where they will face the Bitci Baskonia team for the place in the semifinals.



The Valencians will be the home team in the third game of this three-game series of two must-win games, one as a home club and the other as a visitor.



In this challenge Rivero had a great performance with 27 points and a valuation of 31, to lead the team' s victory.



The Cuban player made seven shots from close range in nine attempts, for a high efficiency of 78 %, to which he added two three-pointers out of a possible three and seven free throws in 10 shots.



He also took one rebound, handed out two assists and stole five balls, all in 29 minutes with 20 seconds of action.



Martin Hermannsson (16), Sam Van Rossom and Olivier Hanlan, both with 13 points, also stood out for the Valencian team, while on the other side Alec Peters (18) and Simone Fontecchio (14) were outstanding.