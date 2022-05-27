Cuban Gracial's home run secures the SoftBank at NPB, others in good shape





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) Cuban Yurisbel Gracial fired today his second home run of the year in three innings, scored twice and towed in a run to contribute to the 7-0 victory of the SoftBank Falcons over the Hiroshima Carp in the Pacific zone of the Japanese professional baseball league.



Playing at the Pay Pay Dome in Fukuoka, the Cuban outfielder scored his fourth RBI in four games, raising his average to 281 and his total to 17.





Meanwhile, in the Central League, Cuban Dayan Viciedo hit his fifth homer of the season in four at-bats and drove in two runs to make the difference in the Chunichi Dragons' 4-1 win over the Orix Buffaloes at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.





The first baseman kept his average at 256 and increased his total of hits to 19.





His compatriot and teammate, outfielder Ariel Martinez, also had an excellent day with his bat and went 3-2, with two singles and a ticket, to raise his average to 322.





And in another matchup with Cuban participation, the Hanshin Tigers defeated the Lotte Marinos 1-0 at the ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba.