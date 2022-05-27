Cuban canoeists to seek more finals A at World Cup Poznan





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) Cuban canoeists Yarisleidis Cirilo and Khaterin Nuevo will seek today more finals A at the World Cup canoeing competition that will conclude this Sunday in Poznan, Poland, with the presence of about 400 athletes from some 40 countries.



After obtaining yesterday the finalist quotas for Saturday in the 500-meter tandem canoe (C-2), Friday they will try to be included in the fight for the medals in the 200-meter single-seater (C-1).



Serguei Torres and Jose Ramon Pelier, who will be in first and second place in the 1,000-meter C-1 heats, will also be competing today, but in their debut, according to the International Federation's website.



Cirilo and Nuevo won the finalist place as leaders in the C-2 500 meters with the best time (2:00.41 minutes), followed by Canada (2:01.03 minutes) and Germany (2:02.73 minutes), in that order.



The Cuban women will complete their participation on Sunday with the direct final A of the 200-meter C-2, while Torres and Pelier will compete in the 5,000-meter C-1.



Last weekend the five Cuban canoeists participated in the canoeing World Cup - canoe and kayak - in Racice, Czech Republic, where they finished sixth by country, with two gold, two silver and one bronze medals.