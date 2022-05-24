Cuban divers to attend world cup raise training level





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) The six Cuban divers who will participate in the upcoming World Championship have already greatly increased the level of complexity of their dives, head coach Hugo Perez de Corcho announced exclusively to the Cuban News Agency.



We have already completed the programs that each athlete will present, which include dives with four and a half turns, said the trainer at the Baragua Swimming Pool Complex in East Havana.



Perez de Corcho was proud and satisfied with the performance of the selected athletes, Anisley Garcia, Laydel Dominguez, Luis Gustavo Cañabate, Carlos Daniel Ramos, Carlos Escalona and Joan Christian Morell.



The six chosen were the best in the tests carried out with the 11 members of the pre-selection.



The International Swimming Federation granted six invitations to Cuban divers for an event to be held June 18 to July 3 in Budapest, Hungary, where four swimmers from Cuba will also attend.