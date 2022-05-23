Cuban canoeists return to Poland with Racice booty





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) The five Cuban canoeists who won two gold, two silver and one bronze medals at the World Cup in Racice, Czech Republic, returned to the Bidgostia, Poland, to continue their preparation for the World Cup in the Polish city of Poznan on May 26-29.



Alejandro Hanze, president and commissioner of the National Federation, told ACN that Cuba met its goals in terms of performance, in light of the sixth place achieved in a competition that gathered more than 500 athletes from 50 countries.



The Olympian Cirilo won two gold medals in the 200 m C-1 and 200 m C-2, as well as a silver medal in the 500 m C-2 together with Khaterin Nuevo (1-1-0), only beaten by the Chinese Olympic and world champions Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya, whom they had defeated in the preliminary heat.



The other Cuban medalists were Serguei Torres—gold in Tokyo 2020—who was second in the 1,000 m C-2 and also-Olympian José Ramón Pelier, third in the 5,000 m C-1.